Founding Director, End Climate Silence Dr. Genevieve Guenther — TMO BGM Interview

Dr. Genevieve Guenther is a scholar and author. She is affiliate faculty at the Tishman Environment and Design Center at The New School in New York and the founder and director of End Climate Silence, an activist organization helping the news media cover the climate crisis.
How should climate scientists use effective language skills and storytelling to convey scientific research? How can they speak effectively to both fellow scientists and the lay public? How can they avoid what’s called semantic ambiguity so that their choice of words isn’t twisted by deniers? How can the media learn to couch severe climate change events in proper science context while not appearing unduly biased? Dr. Genevieve Guenther chats with me on all this and more in a most engaging and informative discusion.
Founding Director, End Climate Silence Dr. Genevieve Guenther
My Background Mode interview with Dr. Genevieve Guenther
- Genevieve’s email.
- Genevieve on Twitter.
- End Climate Silence website.
- Discussed:
- EdX
- 350.org
- The Sunrise movement.
- This is zero hour.
- Youth climate strikers.
