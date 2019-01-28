John is a former New York Times reporter reporting nationally on science and computing. He’s been an adjunct faculty member of the Stanford Graduate Program on Journalism. In 2013 he was awarded a Pulitzer Prize.
John has published several books on the computer industry. Currently he’s a Research Affiliate at the Stanford University Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences researching a biography of Stewart Brand, the creator of the Whole Earth Catalog.
We talked about his early days of computing at InfoWorld and Byte, as well as the Kevin Mitnick affair. We also talked about the current breed of young journalists and the importance of community newspapers. We delved into a mutually favorite topic: the problem with personal robots: cost vs. capability vs. expectations.
Don’t miss this wide-ranging discussion with John.
TMO Background Mode Interview with Veteran Technology Reporter John Markoff
My Background Mode Interview with John Markoff
- John on Twitter.
- John’s Wikipedia page.
- John’s Stanford bio page.
- John’s continuing contributions at the New York Times.
- John’s books at Amazon.
