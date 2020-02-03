Science Communicator Dr. Kiki Sanford (#8) – TMO Background Mode Interview

Dr. Kiki Sanford makes her eighth appearance on Background Mode. Kiki is a neurophysiologist with a B.S. in conservation biology and a Ph.D. avian neurophysiology from the University of California. She’s a popular science communicator and creator/co-host of This Week in Science (TWIS) podcast and radio show.
In this episode, we spend the entire first segment discussing the coronavirus. Kiki fills us in on the details you don’t hear about on the nightly news. In segment #2, Kiki tells us the real reason why people under stress get grey hair, how Mars used to have surface water, how the Earth’s sea level is rising faster than expected, and how zebra strips seem to provide good protection against biting insects. As always, Kiki makes science fun and interesting.
Science Communicator Dr. Kiki Sanford (#8)
- Kiki on Twitter.
- Kiki’s home page.
- This Week in Science – website.
- This week in Science on YouTube
- Kiki’s About Me page.
- Kiki’s Wikipedia bio.
