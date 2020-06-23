Science Communicator Dr. Kiki Sanford (#9) – TMO Background Mode Interview

Dr. Kiki Sanford makes her ninth appearance on Background Mode. Kiki is a neurophysiologist with a B.S. in conservation biology and a Ph.D. avian neurophysiology from the University of California. She’s a popular science communicator and creator/co-host of This Week in Science (TWIS) podcast and radio show.
In this episode, we spend the first segment clearing up some confusion about COVID-19. Mask theory of use, the value of lockdowns, how the U.S. is doing compared to Europe, how blood type affects the body’s response, presymptomatic vs. asymptomatic, and what we know about how the virus survives on surfaces. In part II, we discussed how computer neural networks trained to learn like developing human brains also need something akin to sleep. Also, how dogs have a genetic desire to save their owner from trouble. And more. As always, Kiki is delightful as she makes science both fun and interesting.
Science Communicator Dr. Kiki Sanford (#9)
My Background Mode interview with Dr. Kiki Sanford (#9)
- Kiki on Twitter.
- Kiki’s home page.
- This Week in Science – website.
- This week in Science on YouTube
- Kiki’s About Me page.
- Kiki’s Wikipedia bio.
