Sometimes the best thing you can do is to not overthink a solution… and sometimes it happens anyway! Join your two favorite geeks to learn about Catalina tweaks, AirPods tips, iOS scanners, and more. Plus, listen as John and Dave troubleshoot a network issue in real time with just tools available on every Mac!

