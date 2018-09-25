iPhone XS First Impressions – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-25

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk follow up yesterday’s Apple Watch Series 4 first impressions with their thoughts on the new iPhone XS.
TDO 2018-09-25: iPhone XS First Impressions
Sponsors
Jamf Now helps you set up, manage and protect your Apple devices on demand. They support macOS and iOS devices like the iMac, iPhone, and iPad, and let you keep track of operating system versions and serial numbers, plus you can manage email settings, and more. Three devices are supported for free, and additional devices cost just $2 a month. Head over to the Jamf website and sign up for your free account today.
- iPhone XS first impressions
- Daring Fireball https://daringfireball.net/2018/09/the_iphones_xs
- Focos for iPhone
- Adam Christianson’s The Maccast
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed