John’s Mac mini Idea, AltConf and WWDC 2018 Interviews – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-13

John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Apple could blend the Mac mini and Mac Pro into the same design, plus Kelly and John share their favorite AltConf and WWDC 2018 interviews.
TDO 2018-06-13: John's Mac mini Idea
- Why Apple Won’t Need to Launch a New Mac mini After All
- Kelly and John’s favorite AltConf and WWDC interviews
- AltConf and WWDC 2018 Interview: Grey Osten
- AltConf and WWDC 2018 Interview: Amanda Southworth
- AltConf and WWDC 2018 Interview: Ish
- AltConf and WWDC 2018 Interview: Don McAllister
- AltConf and WWDC 2018 Interview: Smile
