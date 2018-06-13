John’s Mac mini Idea, AltConf and WWDC 2018 Interviews – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-13

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Apple could blend the Mac mini and Mac Pro into the same design, plus Kelly and John share their favorite AltConf and WWDC 2018 interviews.

TDO 2018-06-13: John's Mac mini Idea

1:49 PM Jun. 13th, 2018 | 00:25:26 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Apple could blend the Mac mini and Mac Pro into the same design, plus Kelly and John share their favorite AltConf and WWDC 2018 interviews.

Sponsors

Start your hunt for the perfect employee with LinkedIn Jobs and get a special discount for being a TDO fan. Just Go to LinkedIn’s jobs site and get a $50 credit toward your first job post.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

The Mac Observer's WWDC 2018 coverage sponsored by:

  • iMazing
  • Carbon Copy Cloner
  • Jamf Now
  • Smile
  • eero
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account