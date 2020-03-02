What’s Different About Mexican Power? – Mac Geek Gab 804

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Dave’s back from Mexico where the power is definitely the same. Yep, certianly. Or is it? He and John talk that through. Mostly, though, the show focuses on you: your questions, your tips, your thoughts, and your answers! Learn how to “right-size” Finder columns, use the keyboard to navigate System Preferences, re-enable your Mac’s startup chime, manage Photos backups, boot a new Mac from an old one, and more! Press play to learn at least five new things!

Mac Geek Gab 804 Episode Image with three Emojis: Mexican Flag, Power Plug, Question Mark
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 804: What's Different About Mexican Power?

7:30 AM Mar. 2nd, 2020 | 01:28:42

Sponsors

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

