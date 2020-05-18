Did your Mac stop showing all your spotlight results? Do you have an external rotational drive on your Mac? Do you want to Add the Dark Menubar to your Light-themed Mac?
These answers are addressed in the opening Quick Tips segment. Can you imagine what happens when John and Dave, your two favorite geeks, start answering your questions? Good news: you don’t have to imagine. Just press play and all will be revealed!
MGG 815: Holy Bidirectional Thunderbolt, Mac-Man!
Sponsors
SPONSOR: DEVONtechnologies: Where did you put your evil genius master plan? DEVONthink knows. Get organized for 10% off at www.devontechnologies.com/mgg
SPONSOR: Mint Mobile. Cut your wireless bill to just $15 per month at MintMobile.com/MGG, and add an iPhone SE for another $15!
SPONSOR: Snowflake is an incredibly detailed weather app, covering almost everything you could possibly want to know about current conditions and forecasts.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 815 for Monday, May 18, 2020
- 00:01:51 Mike-QT-Command-Tab Follows the Dock
- 00:04:23 Jeff-QT-Deleting Notes in Preview
- 00:05:46 Jeff-QT-Remove your boot drive from Spotlight Exclusions after Restoring from Clone
- 00:07:48 Boot From Clone resets Apple Pay
- 00:10:51 Ben-Command-Delete will delete iCloud Backups
- 00:12:38 Paul-QT-Drag Over Selection area for Multiple Select in iOS 13
- 00:13:28 Mike-814-Drag to the Finder’s Path Bar
- 00:15:20 Robert-QT-814-Use HFS+ for Better External Rotational Performance
- CSF-SanDisk 3D 1TB SSD
- 00:17:53 CSF-Orico Portable NVMe USB-C SSD
- NTFS, needed reformat for macOS, 10G USB-C, 860MBps W, 940MBps R. $150 512, $240 1TB
- 00:20:26 Thunderbolt vs. USB-C Drives
- 00:23:03 CSF-Bi-directional TB3-TB2 conversion
- 00:27:25 Marc-Long hover can do things
- 00:29:38 Add Dark Menubar and Dock to Light Theme –
defaults write -g NSRequiresAquaSystemAppearance -bool Yes
- 00:39:37 Irving-How to Play Blu-Rays on the Mac
- 00:45:54 Walter-Living with 128GB Boot Drive
- 00:50:54 Josh-Using an iMac as a Display through Thunderbolt Docks
- 00:55:58 Thunderbolt Drive Speeds vs. DisplayPort
- 01:02:01 Peter-CSF-Capto for Screen Captures
- 01:03:20 Ben-CSF-814-Suspicious Package
- 01:04:36 CSF-TimeMachineEditor 5.1 brings additional exclusion preferences
- 01:06:08 CSF-Logic Pro X 10.5
- 01:09:29 CSF-Behringer Ultragain Digital ADA8200
- 01:11:20 Kenny-NCSF-Automatic Car Adapters
- 01:16:03 Scott-Enable Safe Boot via Terminal
- Disable SIP first (csrutil disable)
- Enable Safe Mode:
sudo nvram boot-args="-x"
- Disable Safe Mode:
sudo nvram boot-args=""
- 01:19:15 James-Troubleshooting with AppTamer and OnyX
- 01:25:16 MGG 815 Outtro