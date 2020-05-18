Holy Bidirectional Thunderbolt, Mac-Man! – Mac Geek Gab 815

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Did your Mac stop showing all your spotlight results? Do you have an external rotational drive on your Mac? Do you want to Add the Dark Menubar to your Light-themed Mac?

These answers are addressed in the opening Quick Tips segment. Can you imagine what happens when John and Dave, your two favorite geeks, start answering your questions? Good news: you don’t have to imagine. Just press play and all will be revealed!

Lego man on Mac Keyboard with Thunderbolt Logo - Mac Geek Gab 815
MGG 815: Holy Bidirectional Thunderbolt, Mac-Man!

6:59 AM May. 18th, 2020 | 01:27:57

Sponsors

SPONSOR: DEVONtechnologies: Where did you put your evil genius master plan? DEVONthink knows. Get organized for 10% off at www.devontechnologies.com/mgg

SPONSOR: Mint Mobile. Cut your wireless bill to just $15 per month at MintMobile.com/MGG, and add an iPhone SE for another $15!

SPONSOR: Snowflake is an incredibly detailed weather app, covering almost everything you could possibly want to know about current conditions and forecasts.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

