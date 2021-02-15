We promised Wi-Fi and we delivered Wi-Fi. That’s how it works here at Mac Geek Gab: your two favorite geeks answer your questions and help solve your problems. But it’s not only Wi-Fi, of course. Lots of you asked other questions, and we’ve got that covered, too, including helping to tame that ducking autocorrect feature. Press play and listen as John and Dave help you learn at least five new things!
MGG 857: Avoiding the Duck
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 857 for Monday, February 15, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:01:40 QT-Finding a Lost iPhone Story and Tip
- 00:07:14 Dmitriy-QT-Use Zoom for Screen Recordings
- 00:09:00 David-QT-Avoiding the Duck
- 00:11:35 Scott-856-Use BusyContacts for Anniversaries
- 00:13:39 Graham-No Intel (yet) for Parallels on M1 Mac
- 00:15:30 Recovering from the macOS Beta
- Wi-Fi and Internet
- 00:22:43 Paul-Diagnosing Zoom and Netflix time-outs
- Netflix Network Diagnostics
- Dave’s Three Ping Test
- ping www.apple.com
- ping 192.168.100.1
- ping 192.168.1.1 (or whatever your router’s)
- 00:28:54 David-Help! My Wi-Fi Is Slow
- 00:32:40 Beware the printer connections
- 00:34:08 Beware cheap mesh
- 00:40:41 Andy-Choosing between Synology RT2600AC and Ubiquiti Dream Machine
- 00:43:54 Jason-Thunderbolt and USB Wi-Fi Interference
- MOAR Wi-Fi
- 00:52:06 Brian-Using Skyhook to Locate your Router and Devices
- 00:56:46 Jon-Wi-Fi 6 Mesh without Cloud Control
- 00:59:55 Robin-Eero as just Mesh, not Router
- Questions and Geek Challenges
- 01:16:20 MGG 857 Outtro