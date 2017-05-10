Microsoft Invoke and Smart Home Fatigue – TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-10

Microsoft has its own Amazon Echo competitor coming, and it’s called Invoke. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their reactions to Microsoft’s new Cortana-based product, voice assistants, smart home fatigue, and more.

1:55 PM May. 10th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

  • Microsoft’s Invoke Cortana-based voice assistant appliance
