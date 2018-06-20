What Online Services Can Do with Content You Upload – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-20

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at who can use our content when we upload to online services and social networks.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2018-06-20: Online Services Uploads & Licensing
Adam Christianson from the Maccast and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at who can use our content when we upload to online services and social networks.
Sponsors
Start your hunt for the perfect employee with LinkedIn Jobs and get a special discount for being a TDO fan. Just Go to LinkedIn’s jobs site and get $50 off your first job post.
- Understanding licensing with uploads to social networking platforms and other online services
- Adam Christianson’s The Maccast
- Jeff is talking at WordCamp Denver in July
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed