What Online Services Can Do with Content You Upload – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-20

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at who can use our content when we upload to online services and social networks.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2018-06-20: Online Services Uploads & Licensing

5:06 PM Jun. 20th, 2018 | 00:22:14

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at who can use our content when we upload to online services and social networks.

Sponsors

Start your hunt for the perfect employee with LinkedIn Jobs and get a special discount for being a TDO fan. Just Go to LinkedIn’s jobs site and get $50 off your first job post.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account