Battery Care, New TV+ Shows – TMO Daily Observations 2020-06-01

John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss caring for your iOS device’s battery, and some new Apple TV+ shows.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Battery Care, New TV+ Shows
John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss caring for your iOS device’s battery, and some new Apple TV+ shows.
Sponsors
DEVONthink helps you collect, organize, and automate your information firehose. Get 10% off a new or upgrade license at DEVONtechnologies.com/TDO today!
- Daily Observations Archive
- How to Keep Your iPhone Battery Charged for Longer And in Good Condition
- iPhone Low Power Mode – What Does it Do and How Do You Turn it on?
- ? Why You Shouldn’t Make a Habit of Force-Quitting iOS Apps or Restarting iOS Devices – TidBITS
- 00:14:53 Sponsor: DevonTHINK
- Sing-Along to ‘Weirdos’ From Apple TV+ Show ‘Central Park’
- Apple Orders ‘Hedy Lamarr” Series Starring Gal Gadot
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed