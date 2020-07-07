APFS and Time Machine and Big Sur – TMO Daily Observations 2020-07-07

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest iteration of APFS and how it could affect Time Machine drives.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

APFS and Time Machine and Big Sur

1:44 PM Jul. 7th, 2020 | 00:19:34

  1. Macsee

    Which version (and build) shows Time Machine? You can find it inside /Applications/Time Machine.app/Contents/Info.plist

