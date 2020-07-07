John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest iteration of APFS and how it could affect Time Machine drives.
APFS and Time Machine and Big Sur
Which version (and build) shows Time Machine? You can find it inside /Applications/Time Machine.app/Contents/Info.plist