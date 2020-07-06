An iCloud of Uncertainty — Mac Geek Gab 823

When iCloud works, it’s great. And, for the most part, that’s how it is. But sometimes…it just gets plain wonky. Several of you had several questions about that this week, and Dave and John dig in to get you sorted! That’s not all, though. Cool Stuff Found, routers, and even some future stuff is all up for discussion when your two favorite geeks get together this week. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!
MGG 823: An iCloud of Uncertainty
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 823 for Monday, July 6, 2020
- Gig Gab Podcast
- 00:02:12 Brian-PSA: Big Sur Causes issues if installed with Catalina
- iCloud
- Cool Stuff Found & Reviews
- 00:34:32 Ronald-CSFs-Paste Clipboard Manage, and Papers academic paper manager
- 00:35:32Carlos-CSF-819-Cryptomator for Encrypting Files
- 00:36:51 CSF-Fing Desktop 2.0
- 00:40:15 Donna-CSF-822-ICE Medical Standard lockscreen creator
- 00:41:39 Robert-CSF-822-Controller for HomeKit and Home+ 4
- 00:44:32 Chris-CSF-820-WiebeTech Drive eRazer Ultra
- 00:45:59 CSF-Samsung T7 SSD – Dave’s Speeds: 800MBps Write, 880 Read
- 00:49:55 Jeremy-CSF-Apple releases T2-security-SSD software
- 00:51:58 Sonos Arc with Atmos
- 00:57:55 LG CX OLED
- General Questions
- 01:10:24 Ron-App keeps Verifying on each launch
- 01:12:50 Bill-The Pros and Cons of an Apple Music Subscription
- Plex – also for Music!
- Denon HEOS
- Follow-up/Tips
- 01:20:29 Mike-822-Set your Ethernet-connected Mac not to connect to Wi-Fi
- 01:25:00 Loren-822-It’s four-fingers, not five. Or maybe it’s three.
- 01:25:54 MGG 823 Outtro
