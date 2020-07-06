An iCloud of Uncertainty — Mac Geek Gab 823

When iCloud works, it’s great. And, for the most part, that’s how it is. But sometimes…it just gets plain wonky. Several of you had several questions about that this week, and Dave and John dig in to get you sorted! That’s not all, though. Cool Stuff Found, routers, and even some future stuff is all up for discussion when your two favorite geeks get together this week. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

Mac Geek Gab 823 episode image
MGG 823: An iCloud of Uncertainty

7:30 AM Jul. 6th, 2020 | 01:28:10

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – Surf with TrustedServer, Speed, and HD quality using ExpressVPN.com/MGG

SPONSOR: AncestryDNA. Discover your untold stories and more. Visit Ancestry.com/MGG and start discovering your story today.

SPONSOR: PDFPen 12 from Smile – PDFpen 12 is the ultimate tool for editing PDFs on the Mac, and no2 includes built-in DocuSign support, a magnifier window, and customizable compression settings.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

