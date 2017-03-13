John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about the perception that iPhone X sales are tanking, plus they explain Siri’s hierarchy in deciding when it should respond from your iPhone, iPad, or HomePod.
Apple Says iPhone X #1 Smartphone, the Rest of the World Talks about Weak Demand
Bryan Chaffin says he’s a wee bit confused by this story: on the one hand, Apple says iPhone X is the top selling smartphone week in and week out, and on the other, everyone else keeps talking about Apple slashing orders due to “weak demand.”
CES – LG Booth OLED TV Video Tour
LAS VEGAS – Every year at CES I make it a point to pass through the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Hall at least once just to see the spectacle of new TVs on display. Each year, all the big manufacturers try to out-do one another (including renting booth space under dummy company names and expanding last-minute) just to create the most impressive display. This year, for me, LG’s OLED TV tunnel was a perfect entrance to the mayhem. Thankfully, I got there before the power went out, but that’s another story for another time. For now, just enjoy my tour through the LG tunnel.
OLED Burn Test Pits iPhone X Against Samsung Phones
The results show that Apple’s work to decrease OLED burn have paid off.
The iPhone X is the iPhone I’ve Been Dreaming About
Here’s what John thinks of his new iPhone X.
Apple Working on iPhone X Cold Screen Fix
Redditors are complaining about their iPhone X screens becoming unresponsive in cold weather and Apple says it plans to address the issue with a software update.
iPhone X First Impressions - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-06
Dave Hamilton and Jeff Gamet share their thoughts on the iPhone X after spending a weekend with Apple’s new smartphone.
Multiple Reports Point to Later Release for iPhone 8
If you’re hoping to get your hands on an iPhone 8 before October get ready to be disappointed.
You Can Thank Samsung for the iPhone 8's High Price Tag
Apple’s iPhone 8 could cost upwards of $1,000 and that’s thanks in part to the heft price Samsung is charging for its OLED screen.
iPhone 8 UI Concept Fixes The Screen Notch
Apple could intelligently hide the top notch, as well as introduce new forms of navigation at the bottom.
Apple Buying Gear to Make its Own OLED Panels
Apple seems to be working to cut its reliance on Samsung for OLED panels even before they start showing up in new iPhones.
All iPhones to Sport OLED Displays in 2018
This year’s iPhone 8 will be the first model with an OLED display, and now it looks like that may carry over to the rest of Apple’s smartphone lineup in 2018.
Yet Another Report Pegs October, November for iPhone 8 Release
Another report saying the iPhone 8 won’t ship until October or November is out, and like those we’ve already seen it blames OLED displays for at least part of the problem.
iPhone 8 Delays, Apple's Satellite Pros - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-24
Word on the street says the iPhone 8 won’t ship until October or November. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on potential iPhone 8 production issues, plus they dive into Apple’s satellite expert hires from Google.
OLED Display Issues Pushing iPhone 8 Release to Late 2017
Patience, it seems, will be a virtue this fall when the iPhone 8 is announced because reports keep saying it won’t ship at the same time as the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. The latest report comes from KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who says OLED production issues will keep the iPhone 8 from shipping until October or November.
Bloomberg Backs Up iPhone 8 Big Screen Design Reports
Another report is out saying the iPhone 8 will sport an almost bezel-free display, and this time it’s from Bloomberg. This one backs up what we’ve already heard: A bigger display in an iPhone 7-size body, curved glass edges, OLED, and no physical Home button.
Samsung Lands 2 Year Deal for Curved OLED iPhone Displays
Smartphone makers planning on using OLED screens are about to be in a bind because Apple just signed a two year contract with Samsung for the panels. Samsung will reportedly supply Apple with at least 70 million bendable OLED panels this year, and Samsung will take up the rest for itself.
Don't Look for iPhone 8 Until October or November
Apple’s iPhone 8 may not ship until October or November instead of the September window we usually see. The reason for the later launch may be tied to production problems with the smartphone’s curved OLED display.
New Report Backs Up iPhone 8 Flat OLED Display
More sources are saying Apple is giving the iPhone 8 a flat OLED display with curved edges. That’s in contrast to earlier reports that Apple would use a curved display for the new phone, but fits with my expectation for what Apple really has in store.
Sorry iPhone 8, No Curved OLED Display for You
Apple is ditching its plan to use a curved OLED display on this fall’s iPhone 8, or at least that’s what the latest report claims. Instead, Apple is said to be going with a flat OLED panel with rounded edges—and I think they’re right.