CES – LG Booth OLED TV Video Tour

· · Cool Stuff Found

LAS VEGAS – Every year at CES I make it a point to pass through the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Hall at least once just to see the spectacle of new TVs on display. Each year, all the big manufacturers try to out-do one another (including renting booth space under dummy company names and expanding last-minute) just to create the most impressive display. This year, for me, LG’s OLED TV tunnel was a perfect entrance to the mayhem. Thankfully, I got there before the power went out, but that’s another story for another time. For now, just enjoy my tour through the LG tunnel.

OLED Display Issues Pushing iPhone 8 Release to Late 2017

· · News

Speculating on what's in store for the next iPhone model

Patience, it seems, will be a virtue this fall when the iPhone 8 is announced because reports keep saying it won’t ship at the same time as the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. The latest report comes from KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who says OLED production issues will keep the iPhone 8 from shipping until October or November.

Bloomberg Backs Up iPhone 8 Big Screen Design Reports

· · News

Latest iPhone 8 leaks back up full screen design without a physical Home button

Another report is out saying the iPhone 8 will sport an almost bezel-free display, and this time it’s from Bloomberg. This one backs up what we’ve already heard: A bigger display in an iPhone 7-size body, curved glass edges, OLED, and no physical Home button.

Samsung Lands 2 Year Deal for Curved OLED iPhone Displays

· · News

Apple signs two year deal with Samsung for iPhone OLED displays

Smartphone makers planning on using OLED screens are about to be in a bind because Apple just signed a two year contract with Samsung for the panels. Samsung will reportedly supply Apple with at least 70 million bendable OLED panels this year, and Samsung will take up the rest for itself.

Don't Look for iPhone 8 Until October or November

· · News

Speculating on what's in store for the next iPhone model

Apple’s iPhone 8 may not ship until October or November instead of the September window we usually see. The reason for the later launch may be tied to production problems with the smartphone’s curved OLED display.

New Report Backs Up iPhone 8 Flat OLED Display

· · News

Speculating on what's in store for the next iPhone model

More sources are saying Apple is giving the iPhone 8 a flat OLED display with curved edges. That’s in contrast to earlier reports that Apple would use a curved display for the new phone, but fits with my expectation for what Apple really has in store.

Sorry iPhone 8, No Curved OLED Display for You

· · Analysis

2017 iPhone may ship with a 5.8-inch display

Apple is ditching its plan to use a curved OLED display on this fall’s iPhone 8, or at least that’s what the latest report claims. Instead, Apple is said to be going with a flat OLED panel with rounded edges—and I think they’re right.