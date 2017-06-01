It turns out that it’s not an issue with macOS High Sierra.
It's Easy to Blame Bluetooth and APFS – Mac Geek Gab 698
Having issues with your Apple Watch, your iMac hinge, or your external drive? We summarily blame Bluetooth. And APFS. And we have a solution for that hinge that has nothing to do with radio frequencies. So there. Just press play and enjoy. We promise you’ll learn at least five new things.
An APFS Bug in macOS High Sierra Can Cause Data Loss in Disk Images
However, they only affect certain disk images.
This Neato Four Way Adapto-Thing – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 693
AppleCare doesn’t void every upgrade, and your geeks talk through some things you can do on your own … and how to make sure you understand where your warranty begins and ends. Questions from you listeners are always the bulk of this show, and they’re all over the map today which makes for a fun, varied show. But Cool Stuff Found is always a favorite, and this week we’ve got a ton for you!
Where's the macOS GUI App For High Sierra Snapshots?
One of the signature features of macOS High Sierra is the APFS snapshot, and yet there’s no GUI to manage it.
How to Bypass macOS High Sierra's APFS Conversion
The Terminal comes to the rescue once again when you want to enjoy the new features of macOS High Sierra, but don’t want to dive into a new file system just yet.
iPhone X Pre-order Tips, APFS Snapshots Rant- TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-24
Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to offer up some tips on improving your odds of getting a launch day iPhone X, plus they look at Apple’s almost hidden APFS Snapshots feature.
The Bigger Yahoo! Security Breach, APFS Explained - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-04
John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to update everyone on the massive Yahoo! security breach, plus John explains APFS containers and volumes.
macOS High Sierra: You’ll Hardly Notice You’ve Upgraded
Since macOS High Sierra became available last week, and many of you will upgrade soon if you haven’t already, here are some things to look for when you do upgrade.
An APFS FAQ: Partitions, Volumes, and AFPS Containers
Apple’s new file system, APFS, introduces a few wrinkles, so here’s a short, easy FAQ to help you make sense of it all.
Time Machine and APFS: What You Need to Know
To make a long story short, everything should work fine for most users, with just a few “gotchas” to be aware of.
iOS 11, Siri, APFS Backups, and T-Mobile's Band 71 - ACM 429
Apple tech podcaster and blogger Peter Cohen is here while Bryan is out of town to chat with Jeff about iOS 11 and the iPad, Siri, APFS and backing up your files, T-Mobile’s band 71 and the iPhone, and more.
Siri's New Boss, APFS Fusion Drive Issues - TMO Daily Observations 2017-09-01
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their perspective on Siri’s management being reassigned from Eddy Cue to Craig Federighi, plus they discuss APFS compatibility issues with Fusion Drives in macOS High Sierra.
Carbon Copy Cloner Adds APFS Support
Just in time for this fall’s macOS High Sierra release Carbon Copy Cloner added APFS support.
Backups, APFS, High Sierra, and You – Mac Geek Gab 670
Cool Stuff Found starts the episode, then it’s on to a few things related to backups, including how High Sierra’s APFS will affect you. Listener tips and some other, unrelated questions are answered, and then there’s a nice, juicy segment on meshifying your home without buying mesh for all of you, too. Press play and enjoy!
How to Resize Your APFS Container on macOS High Sierra
It isn’t the easiest thing in the world to do yet, but it’s definitely possible as of the latest macOS High Sierra beta.
Apple Did a Dry Run of APFS on Your Device Even Before iOS 10.3
Apple rolled out APFS for good in iOS 10.3, but well before that the company did a trial APFS migration and collected user analytics.
How to Upgrade to APFS if Not Done in macOS High Sierra Installer
Here’s how to upgrade your Mac’s boot drive to APFS if you forgot to do that in the macOS High Sierra (Beta) Installer.
Why Apple's WWDC Event is Even More Important in 2017
Apple’s annual worldwide developer conference isn’t just a technical conference for developers, rather, it’s a framework for Apple’s future ecosystem.