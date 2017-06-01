This Neato Four Way Adapto-Thing – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 693

· & · Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Mac Geek Gab Logo

AppleCare doesn’t void every upgrade, and your geeks talk through some things you can do on your own … and how to make sure you understand where your warranty begins and ends. Questions from you listeners are always the bulk of this show, and they’re all over the map today which makes for a fun, varied show. But Cool Stuff Found is always a favorite, and this week we’ve got a ton for you!

Managing Messages, Voice Assistants, APFS, and Quasi-Mesh - Mac Geek Gab 692

· & · Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Mac Geek Gab Logo

Messages are a huge part of our online life, and they don’t always work the way we expect or prefer. John and Dave start by answering some of those questions. Then it’s on to where you should – and shouldn’t – be using APFS. After that, the questions jump around a bit, including one about mesh vs. quasi-mesh. All this and more on Mac Geek Gab 692 today!