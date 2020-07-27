The Case for The Nuke and Pave — Mac Geek Gab 826

We all love the convenience of a quick upgrade and Migration Assistant, but those bring along many needles inside the haystack that can linger and leave you with fun things to troubleshoot in the future. The reality is that sometimes the Nuke and Pave is worth it, and John and Dave talk this through. That’s not the only segment, though, FAR FROM IT! Cool Stuff Found, Quick Tips, and more and more of your questions are addressed, dissected, and yes, even answered! Press play to learn at least five new things.
MGG 826: The Case for The Nuke and Pave
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 826 for Monday, July 27, 2020 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- QT
- CSF
- 00:07:40 Michael-CSF-ETER 4 — Easy PGP on iOS
- 00:09:12 CSF-Glyph Atom RAID SSD 4TB – USB 10G
- 775MBps writes, 850MBps reads. Two removable cables (USB-C, USB-A)
- CSF-Glyph Atom PRO SSD 1TB – Thunderbolt 3
- 2150MBps writes, 2350MBps reads. Removable cable fits in edge of drive.
- 00:13:17 David-CSF-Lifespan to monitor the life of your SSD
- SSD/Drives/Data
- 00:15:39 Scott-What format for External SSD?
- 00:22:04 The Case for the Nuke and Pave
- 00:31:54 Ken-Need new Mac, Can’t Get Enough Storage Quickly
- LG SmartTV
- Xfinity X1
- Seagate Portable 4TB $95. Goes 120MBps.
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme SSD $299 for 2TB, 500MBps
- Samsung T7 2TB for $299, 1050MBps
- Off-brand VectoTech 4TB SSD, $589, 540MBps
- Follow-up/Tips
- 00:54:14 Ben-Various Shortcuts for Screen-Only Sleep
- Is there a similarly fast alternative to Crtl + Shift + Eject for new Macbook that lack eject keys?
- 00:57:17 Wayne-Does OBD II Interfere with CarPlay?
- 00:59:44 Louis-Touch Bar F# Keys and Keyboard Maestro
- 01:01:51 Diagnosing Network issues
- 01:04:59 Ralph-Plan for Deciding about Hardware Upgrades
- 01:14:12 Carsten-818-Segmenting your IoT devices off
- 01:21:31 MGG 826 Outtro