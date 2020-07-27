The Case for The Nuke and Pave — Mac Geek Gab 826

We all love the convenience of a quick upgrade and Migration Assistant, but those bring along many needles inside the haystack that can linger and leave you with fun things to troubleshoot in the future. The reality is that sometimes the Nuke and Pave is worth it, and John and Dave talk this through. That’s not the only segment, though, FAR FROM IT! Cool Stuff Found, Quick Tips, and more and more of your questions are addressed, dissected, and yes, even answered! Press play to learn at least five new things.

Mac Geek Gab 826 episode image with Nuclear logo on road titled,
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 826: The Case for The Nuke and Pave

7:30 AM Jul. 27th, 2020 | 01:28:33

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Other World Computing. OWC’s new multi-adapter Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock brings you bus-powered dual USB, Dual 4K HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet! Learn more at MacSales.com

SPONSOR: Mint Mobile. Cut your wireless bill to just $15 per month at MintMobile.com/MGG, and add an iPhone SE for another $15!

SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – Surf with TrustedServer, Speed, and HD quality using ExpressVPN.com/MGG

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

