Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont for Security Friday to discuss Apple’s new security research, a privacy app, and other security news.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Security Friday - Apple Security, TikTok
Sponsors
DEVONthink helps you collect, organize, and automate your information firehose. Get 10% off a new or upgrade license at DEVONtechnologies.com/TDO today!
- Daily Observations Archive
- Apple Security Research Device Program Launches Today
- Jumbo Privacy Assistant Can Manage Your Social Media
- Is TikTok Really a Security Threat? Here’s What Experts Found
- DNA Company ‘GEDmatch’ Hacked in Data Breach
- Sorry, Catnip Won’t Protect You Against the Meow Attack
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed