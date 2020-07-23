Jamf IPO, NYT Media Purchases – TMO Daily Observations 2020-07-23

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss her interview with the CTO of Jamf, and the latest media moves by the New York Times.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Jamf IPO, NYT Media Purchases

1:31 PM Jul. 23rd, 2020 | 00:19:45

Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss her interview with the CTO of Jamf, and the latest media moves by the New York Times.

Sponsors

DEVONthink helps you collect, organize, and automate your information firehose. Get 10% off a new or upgrade license at DEVONtechnologies.com/TDO today!

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account