Apple’s Carbon Neutral Plans, OmniPlan 4 – TMO Daily Observations 2020-07-22

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s Carbon Neutrality schedule, and the latest releases from the Omni Group.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple's Carbon Neutral Plans, OmniPlan 4

1:23 PM Jul. 22nd, 2020 | 00:18:06

Sponsors

DEVONthink helps you collect, organize, and automate your information firehose. Get 10% off a new or upgrade license at DEVONtechnologies.com/TDO today!

