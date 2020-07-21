Peacock vs VPNs, First Look at Service – TMO Daily Observations 2020-07-21

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the new Peacock streaming service, and how the app does or doesn’t work.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Peacock vs VPNs, First Look at Service

2:35 PM Jul. 21st, 2020 | 00:21:42

Sponsors

