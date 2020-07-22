I’ve had mixed feelings about this new TV streaming service. Here’s my NBC Peacock review.

Peacock

When I first read the NBCUniversal press release for the Peacock TV streaming service, I had an uneasy feeling. There would be no notable signature series such as Disney’s The Mandalorian. The content seemed like a rehash of old favorites. And it would be ad-supported at its base, free level. It would require a hefty US$10/month to go ad-free—for stuff we’ve all mostly already seen.

That said, the competition is well-established and tough. Ad-supported may be the only option for survival.

The major draw would be the 2020 Summer Olympics, but the global pandemic has since put the kibosh on that.

I also worried that the app would suffer the same UI issues as the pre-existing NBC app.

However, after installing on my Apple TV 4K, I found myself rather pleased with the execution within the app. Registration was easy and hassle free, requiring only only an email address and a Peacock password. Then I could immediately start browsing and viewing. The video stream was solid.

Sure enough, the highlighted shows were as advertised. For example:

30 Rock

Psych

Parks & Recreation

Saturday Night Live

Will & Grace

Superstore

Noticeably lacking was original content. But I did note two “Peacock Originals:” Brave New World and The Capture. There may be more.

There are some feature films that I saw highlighted, oldies to be sure. The Bourne and Jurassic series.

So, basically, if you want to re-live the past (or are too young to have been through these shows the when they first aired), this is the place for you.

Gotchas Good and Bad

Right away, in the Terms of Use, I noticed a note about “Do not sell my info.” But you can’t seem to opt out right there with a click. You’ll have to jump through this hoop. So it seems that, by default, Peacock will make money by not only selling ads but by selling information about you, probably, your viewing habits.

Terms of Use, section 9, has chocolate cake recipe. Just for fun. FWIW. And for more fun, you can have Ts&Zzz.com read you the complete Terms of Use. (Trouble getting to sleep?)

Upgrading to the next level, with additional content ($4.99/mo), or the ad-free level ($9.99) is an in-app purchase. That makes it very convenient to upgrade. Also, Peacock help looks pretty good.

Final Thoughts

I wasn’t blown away by the content. Peacock is no Netflix. But, given that the base level is free and it includes one of the best TV shows ever, nine seasons of Suits, it’s a service worth having at your fingertips. Here are the supported devices.)

Finally, I was impressed with the overall concept, execution and delivery in my brief encounters so far. NBCUniversal could have screwed things up and/or made the experience irritating.

They did not. So. i say go get it.