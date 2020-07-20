TMO Contributor Kelly Guimont (#12) – BGM Interview

Kelly Guimont is a long-time podcaster, Contributing Editor for The Mac Observer, the host of the Mac Observer’s Daily Observations podcast, and a tech support guru.
In her 12th appearance, Kelly and I chat about our favorite movies and TV shows of late. I open segment #1 with an extended review of the Tom Hanks movie Greyhound (Apple TV+). Next we turn to a Kelly favorite Black Monday (Showtime). I then talk about two favorite murder mystery TV shows Death in Paradise S9 (Amazon) and The Mentalist (Amazon). Kelly tells us about Romancing the Stone (DVD) and Billions (Showtime). Join us as we explore together what’s great about these shows.
TMO Contributor Kelly Guimont (#12)
My Background Mode interview with Kelly Guimont
- Kelly on Twitter.
- Greyhound [Apple TV+]
- Death in Paradise S9 [Amazon]
- The Mentalist [Amazon]
- Black Monday [Showtime]
- Billions [Showtime]
- Romancing the Stone [DVD]
_______________________
