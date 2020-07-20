John Martellaro joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s ARM transition, and how that move impacts Macs but could impact PCs as well.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Why Macs and PCs should "go ARM"
John Martellaro joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Apple’s ARM transition, and how that move impacts Macs but could impact PCs as well.
Sponsors
DEVONthink helps you collect, organize, and automate your information firehose. Get 10% off a new or upgrade license at DEVONtechnologies.com/TDO today!