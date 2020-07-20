Should you update? That’s always the question, isn’t it, regardless of whether it’s hardware or software or both. This week John and Dave answer your questions about both, specifically when it comes to Apple’s offerings. That’s not all, of course. Your two favorite geeks roar through a tour of your questions, tips, and Cool Stuff Found, including segments on repairing iCloud syncing, backing up your music the right way, diagnosing CPU spikes, and more. Press play, and enjoy learning at least five new things, all while remaining perfectly socially-distanced!
MGG 825: Repairing iCloud Syncing
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 825 for Monday, July 20, 2020
- 00:02:04 Robin-QT-Right-Click on Finder Folder name for Hierarchy Display
- 00:03:47 Peter-QT-Double-tap to Drag on Trackpad
- CSF
- 00:06:01 Tom-CSF-HOOBS in a Box
- 00:10:18 CSF-Anker Thunderbolt 3 Docks: PowerExpand 7-in-1 Mini and PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1
- 00:15:47 JFB-CSF-Logitech BRIO Camera
- 00:20:36 JFB-CSF-GRC’s DNS Benchmark
- Tips
- 00:32:27 EvTheNerd-Use VPN to Live Stream over AT&T
- General
- 00:36:08 Abel-Repairing iCloud Syncing
- 00:50:37 Steve-Backing Up Music without Apple Music Data
- 00:55:09 Todd-HDMI vs. DisplayPort changes Colors Dramatically
- 00:58:20 Carsten-Best Implementation of Two-Factor Authentication?
- 01:05:31 Gray-How to Block FaceTime Callers
- Update Timing
- 01:10:02 Bill-Should I update Apple’s apps?
- 01:13:40 Bart-Buy Laptop now or wait for Apple Silicon?
- 01:23:11 MGG 825 Outtro
