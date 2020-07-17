Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news tidbits, tips for security on iOS 14, and how to share passwords safely.
Security Friday! Letter from Congress, Sharing Passwords
- Security Friday News and Articles
- Congressman Wants Apple to Increase Security Over Foreign-Linked Apps
- iOS 14: How to Use a Private MAC Address on iPhone and iPad
- iOS 14: How to Create an Apple ID Recovery Key
- iOS: How to AirDrop Passwords Between Devices
