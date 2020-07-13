iOS 14: How to Use a Private MAC Address on iPhone and iPad

A feature that Apple added to iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 is the ability to use a private MAC address. Here’s where to find the setting.

Private MAC Address

A media access control (MAC) address is a unique identifier for Wi-Fi devices. Changing it isn’t an easy task until Apple’s newest operating systems made it easy. The new setting will rotate your MAC address every so often as an anti-tracking feature.

There are some situations where a static MAC address is best:

Sometimes a network will let you join with a private address but you won’t be able to connect to the internet

Some features like parental controls require a static MAC address

Apple lets you selectively enable or disable using a private MAC address for each network you connect to.

Enable Private MAC Address on iPhone, iPad

Open Settings . Tap Wi-Fi . Tap the blue “i” icon next to your Wi-Fi network. Turn on the switch next to Private Address .

Enable Private MAC Address on Apple Watch

Open Settings . Tap Wi-Fi . Tap the name of your network you’re connected to. If you’re not connected to one, tap the three dots icon . Then, tap Private MAC .

So far this feature doesn’t appear to be included in macOS Big Sur.