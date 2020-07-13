Idris Elba Signs Apple TV+ Deal

Idris Elba has reportedly become the latest high-profile star to sign a deal with Apple. It is understood that his Green Door production firm has signed a ‘first-look’ deal in which it will produce series and features for Apple TV+ (via Variety).

Idris Elba ‘First-Look’ Apple TV+ Deal

Mr. Elba came to fame in HBO’s The Wire and BBC series Luther. He has also featured in a wide variety of other films and TV shows, including Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, and various Marvel movies. Apple TV+ is not Mr. Elba’s first experience of working with a streaming service either. His firm produced comedy series Turn up Charlie, about a fading DJ and musician looking for a return to their former glories, for Netflix.