Apple Customers Affected by ‘Batterygate’ Can File to Receive a Settlement

In early 2020 Apple agreed to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the company of slowing performance in older iPhones. Customers who joined the lawsuit can begin to file to get a settlement from Apple around US$25 (via MacRumors).

Batterygate Settlement

Apple will send a cash payment of roughly US$25 to each iPhone customer who submits a claim. The total payout will be between US$310-US$500 million. Owners of the following iPhones are eligible to file if owned before December 21, 2017.

iPhone SE (gen 1) running iOS 10.2.1 or later

iPhone 6/6 Plus

iPhone 6s/6s Plus

iPhone 7/7Plus running iOS 11.2 or later

You can submit a claim on this webpage by October 6, 2020.