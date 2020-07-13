AAPL FY20 Q3 Earnings Call To Take Place July 30

Apple has announced that its earnings call for the third quarter of its 2020 financial year will take place on July 30. It will start at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Obviously the results and the discussion will be heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. For those interested the stream can be accessed via iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch or Mac via Safari. You can also stream it on Apple TV  2nd generation via AirPlay requires an Apple TV. It will also be available on PC via Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge.

