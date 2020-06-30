New News About News – TMO Daily Observations 2020-06-30

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss updates to Apple’s News app, Google’s news partnerships, and iOS 14 updates to News+.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

New News About News

1:50 PM Jun. 30th, 2020 | 00:19:02

Sponsors

