Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss updates to Apple’s News app, Google’s news partnerships, and iOS 14 updates to News+.
New News About News
Sponsors
DEVONthink helps you collect, organize, and automate your information firehose. Get 10% off a new or upgrade license at DEVONtechnologies.com/TDO today!
- Daily Observations Archive
- The New York Times Quits Apple News
- iOS 14 Can Automatically Redirect Apple News+ Subscribers Pass Paywalls to App
- Google Launches New News Partnership
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed