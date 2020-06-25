Google Launches New News Partnership

Google has announced a licensing program for “high-quality” content. In a blog post Thursday, the company said that “the program will help participating publishers monetize their content through an enhanced storytelling experience that lets people go deeper into more complex stories, stay informed and be exposed to a world of different issues and interests.”

Google Launching New News Licensing With Publications Around The World

Publishers involved come from various countries, including Germany’s SPIEGEL Group and Australian titles InQueensland and InDaily. There are also publications from Brazil involved.

Stefan Ottlitz, the managing director at the German group commented:

This interesting new partnership with Google will allow us to curate an experience that will bring our award-winning editorial voice into play, broaden our outreach and provide trusted news in a compelling way across Google products.

This is not the equivalent of the Apple News+ premium service, but it will be interesting to watch how this works in comparison with Apple’s standard News product.