Apple Snags International Thriller ‘Losing Alice’

Apple is partnering with Dori Media productions in Israel on a neo-noir psychological thriller called “Losing Alice.”

Written and directed by Sigal Avin, “Losing Alice” follows 48-year-old-female director Alice (Ayelet Zurer), who feels “irrelevant” since raising her family. A brief encounter with 24-year-old screenwriter Sophie (Lihi Kornowski) leads her to forgo morals to achieve power, relevance, and success.

Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, “Losing Alice” is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director.

“Losing Alice” joins another international release that Apple has rights to called “Tehran” an eight-part series starring Israeli actress Niv Sultan.