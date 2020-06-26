Macworld All-Star Band Reunites for Musicians’ COVID Relief Fund

The Macworld All-Star Band, best known for their appearances at the now-defunct Macworld Conference & Expo, reunited for a virtual performance of “Feelin’ Alright” this month.

The video is available at macworldallstarband.com and fans, critics, viewers, and passers-by are invited to make a donation to the MusiCares COVID Relief Fund via a link on the site.

The Macworld All-Star Band consists of well-and-lesser-well-known Apple journalists and industry personalities:

Christopher Breen: Keyboard, vocals

Bryan Chaffin: Guitar, vocals

Dave Hamilton: Percussion, vocals

Paul Kent: Guitar, vocals

Chuck La Tournous: Bass, vocals

Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus: Guitar, vocals

Duane Straub: Bass, vocals

The idea for the virtual reunion came from another Mac-community figure, Terry Austin, who suggested it to Dave Hamilton, who ran with the idea. Of course, the band embraced the project instantly.

All instruments and vocal parts were recorded in place in New Hampshire, Missouri, Texas, and California. Then, Dave and his daughter Skylar took on audio mixing duties, while longtime MWASB videographer Wally Cherwinski handled post-production.