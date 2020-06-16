Apple Acquires Rights to Israel-Iran Spy Series ‘Tehran’

Apple has acquired international rights to stream “Tehran” outside of Israel. Distributed by Cineflix Rights, “Tehran” Is an eight-part series starring Israeli actress Niv Sultan (via Deadline).

Tehran

The series tells the story of a Mossad computer hacker-turned-agent starting her first mission in Iran’s capital, also her place of birth. Her job is to disable an Iranian nuclear reactor, but when her mission fails she goes rogue and falls in love with a pro-democracy activist.

Tehran also stars Iron Man actor Shaun Toub and Homeland‘s Navid Negahban, and was created and written by Moshe Zonder, who penned Netflix’s Fauda. Dana Eden and Maor Kohn created the show alongside Zonder, while Omri Shenhar is also a writer. Daniel Syrkin directs the series, which is executive produced by Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson and Eldad Koblenz.

“Tehran” is produced by Donna Productions and Shula Spiegel Productions in association with Paper Plane Production.