New Henge Vertical MacBook Docks Available for Purchase

Brydge announced its new line of Vertical MacBook Docks for all current models. These docks help you save space on your desk, whether you’re connecting your MacBook to an external display or charging it.

Henge Vertical MacBook Docks

The following docks are available to purchase now for US$169.99 and will start shipping in July:

Meanwhile, the following docks will become available to purchase in October:

Improvements have been made to these vertical Mac docks since Brydge acquired Henge Docks in 2019. Specific improvements include a refined spring force for sleeve movement, precise connection and chassis protection for the MacBook ports.