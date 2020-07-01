About Intel and Moving Macs to Apple Silicon – TMO Daily Observations 2020-07-01

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro joins guest-host Bryan Chaffin to discuss what may have driven Apple’s timeline for moving its Mac computers to Apple silicon.

The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Moving Macs to Apple Silicon

3:52 PM Jul. 1st, 2020 | 00:17:16

