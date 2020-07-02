Apple Silicon, Target Mode, iOS Apps on Mac, w/John Kheit

Apple Silicon, Target Mode, iOS Apps Coming to Mac, with John Kheit – ACM 533

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Bryan Chaffin is joined by John Kheit to talk about Apple Silicon and the Mac moving to Apple-designed ARM processors. They also talk about Target Mode’s demise and something John Kheit predicted years ago: iOS apps coming to the Mac.

