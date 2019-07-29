Live from MacStock Conference and Expo 2019, John and Dave play Stump the Geek and take listener questions live, with a little help from impromptu co-host Kelly Guimont! Learn about APFS and Fusion Drives, iPhones making sounds when they’re not supposed to, and why we love Dongle World as much as we do. Press play and learn at least five new things!

