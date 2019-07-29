Live from MacStock Conference and Expo 2019, John and Dave play Stump the Geek and take listener questions live, with a little help from impromptu co-host Kelly Guimont! Learn about APFS and Fusion Drives, iPhones making sounds when they’re not supposed to, and why we love Dongle World as much as we do. Press play and learn at least five new things!
MGG 772: We Love Dongle World
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 772 for Monday, July 29, 2019
- 00:02:10 Aaron-QT-Manage RAM by Purging
- 00:05:39 Roger-771-Restart Your Network
- DOCSIS Status Page (for YOUR local cable model)
- 00:11:12 Will-Use iCloud.com to manage Mail VIPs
- 00:15:54 Allison-Devices that make noise despite muting
- 00:21:00 Mike-Was it a rabbit?
- 00:22:34 Lydia – Volume Ringer can be switched on and off
- 00:23:05 Uber and Lyft treat alert volumes the same
- 00:24:43 Lauren-Which router for $250 or less?
- 00:32:05 Don’t forget UniFi
- 00:34:25 Mace-Merging Photos and Changing Ordering
- 00:36:52 How to address the speed of the Fusion Drive
- 00:46:48 Susan-How to sync contacts selectively
- 00:50:08 CSF-TwelveSouth StayGo USB-C Hub
- 00:51:44 Brian-Rebuilding Fusion Drives
- 00:56:50 Bill-Voice Memos
- 00:59:19 Bruce-CSF-Silent Knight
- 01:01:57 MGG 771 Outtro
