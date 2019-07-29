We Love Dongle World – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 772

Live from MacStock Conference and Expo 2019, John and Dave play Stump the Geek and take listener questions live, with a little help from impromptu co-host Kelly Guimont! Learn about APFS and Fusion Drives, iPhones making sounds when they’re not supposed to, and why we love Dongle World as much as we do. Press play and learn at least five new things!

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 772: We Love Dongle World

1:10 AM Jul. 29th, 2019 | 01:04:12

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com. Check out their new Envoy Pro EX with transfer speeds up to 980MB/s and capacities up to 2TB.

SPONSOR: iFixit. Visit iFixit.com/mgg to fix your Mac today and use gode MGGFIX to get $10 off your next $50 fix.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

