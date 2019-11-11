Cleaning up your Photos libraries, Protecting against ransomware, remapping keyboard shortcuts, and Catalina’s USB drive crashes are just a few of the important questions your two favorite geeks hit in this week’s show. There’s more, including some Cool Stuff Found and some Quick Tips that will blow your mind. Listen as John and Dave share each of these, helping you learn at least five new things this week!
MGG 788: This is Where You Cut Me Off
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 788 for Monday, November 11, 2019
- 00:01:47 QT-Command-Plus or Minus in Finder List View
- 00:05:08 Paul-QT-Apple Watch Unlocks even More with Catalina
- 00:07:07 Richard-Google Maps iOS 13 Improvements
- 00:09:31 QT-Saving Offline Maps in Google Maps
- 00:10:35 QT-Calendar app show Location in Maps and “Look Around”
- 00:12:11 Keith-787-Catalina iCloud Authentication Loop
- 00:14:54 Joe-Apple’s Trade-In Program
- 00:19:19 CSF-DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials
- 00:22:20 Brave Browser
- 00:24:14 CSF-UniFi Dream Machine
- 00:31:04 Martin-CSF-Blackhole Virtual Audio Driver. Soundflower Replacement.
- 00:37:56 Todd-CSF-MixPre-3 II Field Recorder
- 00:43:20 John-Disabling Annoying 32-bit Warning in Mojave
- How to suppress alert ‘this app is not optimized for your Mac
- defaults write -g CSUIDisable32BitWarning -boolean TRUE
- 00:46:07 John-Protecting from Ransomware
- 00:55:37 Ewan-Printer won’t print from one Mac
- 01:01:32 Michael-Cleaning up and consolidating Photos Libraries
- 01:06:11 Photos Won’t sync
- 01:15:39 Drive being wonky
- 01:25:23 MGG 788 Outtro