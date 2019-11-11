This is Where You Cut Me Off – Mac Geek Gab 788

Cleaning up your Photos libraries, Protecting against ransomware, remapping keyboard shortcuts, and Catalina’s USB drive crashes are just a few of the important questions your two favorite geeks hit in this week’s show. There’s more, including some Cool Stuff Found and some Quick Tips that will blow your mind. Listen as John and Dave share each of these, helping you learn at least five new things this week!

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 788: This is Where You Cut Me Off

7:30 AM Nov. 11th, 2019 | 01:27:59

Sponsors

SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast.

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software is now back in the Mac App Store or Online at BareBones.com

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

