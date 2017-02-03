Future Accidental Probing Failed – Mac Geek Gab 687

This time of year more than others, it seems, people need to remote control their friend’s and family’s computers for assistance. It’s what we do here at Mac Geek Gab – helping people, that is – and we’re happy to help you help others, too! But that’s not all we talk about in this episode of MGG 687. In fact, it’s probably only a smidge of it. Managing multiple Photos libraries, migrating from FireWire to the future, and Cool Stuff Found. Listen, learn, and enjoy!

High Sierra: How to Edit Live Photos

In this Quick Tip, we’re going to cover how to edit, trim, and add effects to your Live Photos within macOS High Sierra! Which is great considering how many Live Photos Melissa Holt has that include camera jiggling, bad language, and so on. You’d think she’d just get better at taking Live Photos, but now that she can adjust them, she doesn’t have to! Whew.

iCloud: Uploading Files from a Browser

Want to grab some photos off of your work machine and send them to your Mac at home? Need to get some files from a friend’s computer? If so, check out this Quick Tip from Melissa Holt. She’s going to tell us how to use the upload feature of iCloud.com to sync files and pictures right from any browser!

Web Pages as Apps, Equipment Insurance, and Photos! – Mac Geek Gab 649

Have a webpage you use all the time? Why not make that its own, separate app? Need to create Symbolic Links (symlinks) but don’t want to use the Terminal? How about if you want to get an equipment warranty for that new Synology NAS you just bought? That’s just a sampling of the things you’ll learn in the first segment of this week’s episode. There’s more, folks. Lots more! Press play and enjoy!

macOS Photos: Create Smart Albums Based On Camera Type

A handy tip for macOS Photos users is to create Smart Albums. A Smart Album automatically organizes your photos based on certain criteria that you choose. Today Andrew shows us how to create a Smart Album based on camera model. The album is perfect if you use multiple cameras and need to separate them easily.