This time of year more than others, it seems, people need to remote control their friend’s and family’s computers for assistance. It’s what we do here at Mac Geek Gab – helping people, that is – and we’re happy to help you help others, too! But that’s not all we talk about in this episode of MGG 687. In fact, it’s probably only a smidge of it. Managing multiple Photos libraries, migrating from FireWire to the future, and Cool Stuff Found. Listen, learn, and enjoy!