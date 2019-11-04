Hey Presto! I Outsmarted Myself! – Mac Geek Gab 787

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Tips about new functionality, including moving Catalina’s windows, scanning with your iPhone, fixing mail, running cron jobs, and downloading installers from the Terminal are just scratching the surface. Then it’s on to diagnosing some network problems and learning how Time Machine can keep your volumes from being resized. Listen as John and Dave walk through all of these, to ensure everyone (including them!) learns at least five new things this week.

Hey Presto! I Outsmarted Myself! – Mac Geek Gab 787
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 787: Hey Presto! I Outsmarted Myself!

7:30 AM Nov. 4th, 2019 | 01:26:44

Tips about new functionality, including moving Catalina’s windows, scanning with your iPhone, fixing mail, running cron jobs, and downloading installers from the Terminal are just scratching the surface. Then it’s on to diagnosing some network problems and learning how Time Machine can keep your volumes...

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.

Sponsors

SPONSOR: eero: the mesh Wi-Fi system that both John and Dave currently use. Visit eero.com/mgg and enter code MGG at checkout to get FREE overnight shipping with your order!

SPONSOR: Capterra – Visit Capterra.com/MGG for free, today, and use their over one million reviews to find the tools to make an informed software decision for your business.

SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – Take back your Internet privacy TODAY and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/MGG

SPONSOR: Ancestry – Learn your family’s rich story, with unique features that give a more complete picture about a person, like events that shaped them, how they made a living, and what they excelled in! Get your AncestryDNA kit at Ancestry.com/MGG today.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account