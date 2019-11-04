Tips about new functionality, including moving Catalina’s windows, scanning with your iPhone, fixing mail, running cron jobs, and downloading installers from the Terminal are just scratching the surface. Then it’s on to diagnosing some network problems and learning how Time Machine can keep your volumes from being resized. Listen as John and Dave walk through all of these, to ensure everyone (including them!) learns at least five new things this week.
MGG 787: Hey Presto! I Outsmarted Myself!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 787 for Monday, November 4, 2019 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:24 Joachim-QT-Move Catalina Windows to left or right of screen
- 00:05:25 Keith-QT-Large Mobile Data Downloads with iOS 13
- 00:06:40 Jon-QT-Use the Scanner in Files.app on iOS
- 00:09:16 Bill-QT-Fixing Mail’s Search/Unread Counts
- 00:10:45 Bill-QT-Refurb Accessory advice
- 00:13:52 Andrew-QT-Apple Watch and Bluetooth Speaker
- 00:15:21 Keith-QT-Running cron Jobs After Catalina Upgrade
- 00:22:54 DST Reset Time
- 00:26:30 Cable Modem dB levels
- DOCSIS Diagnostics Page
- Watch Upstream Power Levels – Keep them below 50dBmV
- Downstream Power Levels should be between -15dBmV and +15dBmV
- Tap Splitter
- 00:37:36 Jeff-Download Older Installers direct from Apple
- 00:39:39 Nibs-Download Catalina Installers from Terminal
softwareupdate --fetch-full-installer
- 00:41:08 Greg-Catalina Nuke and Pave, Multiple Data Volumes
- 00:45:00 Tim-Disable Time Machine to Resize APFS Volume
- 00:52:37 Quicken vs. Catalina – An answer!
- 00:54:43 Lotus Notes
- 00:55:31 David-Notes Versus Other Mac Cloud Note Taking Options
- 00:59:43 Dee-Take the Long Way to DOS and Find the Shortcut through the Window
- 01:03:25 Val-Login to Different iCloud Account to Solve
- 01:06:24 Bartek-786-NFC Tags Trigger on XS/XR and later
- 01:09:18 Jay-784-Buying International SIMs in USA
- 01:10:53 Real ID Rant
- 01:14:19 Javier-Troubleshooting Network Issues
- MGG 787 Outtro