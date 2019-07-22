You Don’t Get to Change Your Mind about The Past in the Future – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 771

So how do these “silent updates” work, anyway? Why can’t I click links in Safari? And will your future self be happy with your past self’s backup-related decisions? These are the hard questions, folks, and your two favorite geeks tackle them just for you. Plus, listen as John and Dave share your tips, Cool Stuff Found, and more. Mac Geek Gab 771 is here just for you. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

You Don’t Get to Change Your Mind about The Past in the Future – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 771
MGG 771: You Don’t Get to Change Your Mind about The Past in the Future

7:45 AM Jul. 22nd, 2019 | 01:30:28

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Mint Mobile. Cut your wireless bill to just $15 per month at MintMobile.com/MGG

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

