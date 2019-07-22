So how do these “silent updates” work, anyway? Why can’t I click links in Safari? And will your future self be happy with your past self’s backup-related decisions? These are the hard questions, folks, and your two favorite geeks tackle them just for you. Plus, listen as John and Dave share your tips, Cool Stuff Found, and more. Mac Geek Gab 771 is here just for you. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

