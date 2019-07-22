So how do these “silent updates” work, anyway? Why can’t I click links in Safari? And will your future self be happy with your past self’s backup-related decisions? These are the hard questions, folks, and your two favorite geeks tackle them just for you. Plus, listen as John and Dave share your tips, Cool Stuff Found, and more. Mac Geek Gab 771 is here just for you. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!
MGG 771: You Don’t Get to Change Your Mind about The Past in the Future
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Mint Mobile. Cut your wireless bill to just $15 per month at MintMobile.com/MGG
SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 771 for Monday, July 22, 2019
- 00:01:20 Dave’s Throat Update
- 00:03:09 Andrew-T2 Chip and Restoring from Time Machine
- 00:05:39 Bob-770-Maybe I just need clones?
- 00:11:09 Rich-Safari Can’t Click Links
- Malwarebytes for macOS
- 00:15:53 SPONSOR: Mint Mobile. Cut your wireless bill to just $15 per month at MintMobile.com/MGG
- 00:18:33 Andrew-How do Silent Updates Work?
- Xprotect Plist File – Dave’s version is 2103
- 00:24:57 Barb-Video Doorbell Options
- 00:32:38 Making the Sausage: Mobile Podcast Setup for Macstock Conference 2019
- 00:42:39 SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.
- 00:45:56 Scott-QT-Print Webpages in Reader Mode
- 00:48:32 Jedd-BYO…R?
- 00:52:00 CSF-myCharge Powerfold Solar Battery
- 00:54:47 Jay-CSFs-Jump Desktop and Screens
- 00:56:17 Maybe Dave’s Crazy
- 00:57:28 Neal-Disable Imported Keyboard Maestro Macros
- 01:00:07 Ari-Options to solve NAS Frustration
- 01:09:58 This Week’s MGG Premium Supporters:
- Mike from Kansas, Bob from LaPeche, Dave from Suagerties, Timmothy from Tennessee, Jeff from Connecticut, Frank from Tonbridge, Jim from San Jose, John from Pennsylvania, Santiago from Florida, John from North Carolina, Barry from Overhead, Tony from Middleboro, Ken from Honolulu, Mark from Connecticut, Robert from Oklahoma City, Graham from Devon, James from Mississippi, Blatboy from Long Island City, Khürt from Princeton, George from Surrey.
- 01:11:30 Neal-GC-Best way to dispose of lower-capacity drives?
- 01:14:48 Mike-GC-Video Editing Software for iOS and Mac
- 01:16:42 Dan-770-Disk Space Discrepancies and Snapshots
- 01:19:30 Bill-Disk First Aid Reports Invalid Snapshot
- 01:21:05 Andrew-770-Keeping a list of installed apps
- 01:22:37 Ben-770-Google Photos no longer in Google Drive
- 01:23:39 Scott-USB-C Hub/Dock Caused Wi-Fi Interference
- 01:26:45 MGG 771 Outtro
