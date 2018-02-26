It’s Easy to Blame Bluetooth and APFS – Mac Geek Gab 698

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Having issues with your Apple Watch, your iMac hinge, or your external drive? We summarily blame Bluetooth. And APFS. And we have a solution for that hinge that has nothing to do with radio frequencies. So there. Just press play and enjoy. We promise you’ll learn at least five new things.

MGG 698: It's Easy to Blame Bluetooth and APFS

12:30 AM Feb. 26th, 2018 | 01:35:15 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Having issues with your Apple Watch, your iMac hinge, or your external drive? We summarily blame Bluetooth. And APFS. And we have a solution for that hinge that has nothing to do with radio frequencies. So there. Just press play and enjoy. We promise you’ll...

Sponsors

Sponsor: Other World Computing provides innovative, high-quality performance upgrades for nearly every Mac, backed by incredible warranties and expert support.

Note: Shownotes are complete!

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account