Having issues with your Apple Watch, your iMac hinge, or your external drive? We summarily blame Bluetooth. And APFS. And we have a solution for that hinge that has nothing to do with radio frequencies. So there. Just press play and enjoy. We promise you’ll learn at least five new things.
MGG 698: It's Easy to Blame Bluetooth and APFS
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 698 for Monday, February 26, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:00 Martin-QT-697-Full Keyboard Access
- System Preferences | Keyboard | Shortcuts | All Controls or Control+F7 to toggle
- 00:03:43 Erik-697-APFS to blame for LaunchPad Order Change
- 00:05:42 Taran-Benefits of avoiding Boot Camp
- 00:11:19 John-696-Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Need to be active for Apple Watch Unlocking
- 00:12:18 Elisha-696-Restore Watch from iCloud to unlock Mac
- 00:12:56 Dominic-USB3 Interfering with Apple Watch Unlocks
- 00:16:12 Peer-USB causes Bluetooth Disconnects
- 00:21:27 QT-Google Drive being replaced by Backup and Sync
- 00:23:27 Restart or logout to check for app updates
- 00:25:07 Google Drive Workflows
- 00:30:20 Andrea-iMac Hinge Broke, What to do? The Mac Hack or an adjustable rubber cane tip
- 00:38:25 Bruce-Problems with APFS on External SSD
- 00:50:12 APFS on External Drives
- 00:51:09 Sharing an iCloud Account
- 00:57:26 Douglas-Reinstalling High Sierra
- 01:01:32 Putch-Changing home folder and account name
- 01:08:51 Michael-MediaKit Reports Not enough space on device
- 01:11:52 Marc-Network-based Parental Controls
- Setting Firmware Password (Note that while article says it won’t ask for password when booted from system drive, John confirmed it does)
- JAMF.com/MGG
- macOS Server Profile Manager
- 01:22:48 Stevie-Where to get started with FileMaker?
- 01:26:14 Chris-Backing up data when it’s on iCloud
- 01:30:26 MGG 698 Outtro
