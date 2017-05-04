Having issues with your Apple Watch, your iMac hinge, or your external drive? We summarily blame Bluetooth. And APFS. And we have a solution for that hinge that has nothing to do with radio frequencies. So there. Just press play and enjoy. We promise you’ll learn at least five new things.
How to Set Up Family Sharing on iOS 11
Keep in mind that you can only set up and delete two family sharing groups per year.
iCloud Drive: How to Recover (or Remove) Recently Deleted Files
Accidentally deleted something from your Desktop? That’s no problem if you’ve got iCloud’s Desktop and Documents syncing feature turned on! In today’s Quick Tip, we’re gonna tell you how to recover those files within the first thirty days—and what to do if you need to remove one, permanently and pronto.
iOS 11: How to Share Documents from the Files App
The Files app in iOS 11 does more than let you see and organize documents with your iPhone or iPad. It lets you share files, too, although not all sharing is created equal.
Simple Personal Cloud Storage with My Cloud Home
Not so long ago the phrase “simple personal cloud storage” was an oxymoron. Setup and use weren’t simple and prices were more premium than personal. Then, My Cloud Home, a new personal storage device from Western Digital priced from $149.99, came along and changed everything. It’s reasonably-priced, simple to set up and use, and yet, surprisingly full-featured.
macOS: Put the iCloud Drive Icon on Your Dock
You probably wouldn’t know they are there because you’ll have to enter a specific file path in order to access them.
Backups vs. iCloud vs. Time Machine – Mac Geek Gab 668
Ever wonder how to test an external battery? Ever want to enforce parental controls from afar? Ever wonder just how different Time Machine and iCloud are from normal backups? Well, your two favorite geeks discuss all this and a LOT more in today’s episode. Press play and enjoy!
U.S. Customs Agents Can Search Your iPhone, But Not iCloud
U.S Customs agents have the ability to search your electronic devices, but not iCloud as long as the files remain completely in the cloud.
iCloud Drive: How to See the Status of Uploads
If you’ve ever uploaded a bunch of files to iCloud Drive from your Mac, you may have wondered how to track the progress of your file transfer. This Quick Tip will cover just that (plus a couple of other handy tricks for the Finder)!
iCloud and iWork: Using On-Demand Downloads
Using iCloud Drive? Then you need to know how to download all of your Pages, Numbers, or Keynote files to your iOS devices automatically. This’ll definitely save you some headaches if you need access to your spreadsheets when you head out into an area with sketchy cell coverage!
iOS: How To Back Up Voice Memos To iCloud
Andrew Orr found that voice memos aren’t backed up to ICloud Drive. Instead, it’s something you have to do manually. There are multiple locations to choose from, and Andrew shows us how to back up voice memos to iCloud.
iCloud: Uploading Files from a Browser
Want to grab some photos off of your work machine and send them to your Mac at home? Need to get some files from a friend’s computer? If so, check out this Quick Tip from Melissa Holt. She’s going to tell us how to use the upload feature of iCloud.com to sync files and pictures right from any browser!