Simple Personal Cloud Storage with My Cloud Home

My files stored on the My Cloud Home as seen on my iPhone (left), web browser (top right), and the Finder (bottom right).

Not so long ago the phrase “simple personal cloud storage” was an oxymoron. Setup and use weren’t simple and prices were more premium than personal. Then, My Cloud Home, a new personal storage device from Western Digital priced from $149.99, came along and changed everything. It’s reasonably-priced, simple to set up and use, and yet, surprisingly full-featured.

 

iCloud and iWork: Using On-Demand Downloads

Using iCloud Drive? Then you need to know how to download all of your Pages, Numbers, or Keynote files to your iOS devices automatically. This’ll definitely save you some headaches if you need access to your spreadsheets when you head out into an area with sketchy cell coverage!

iOS: How To Back Up Voice Memos To iCloud

Andrew Orr found that voice memos aren’t backed up to ICloud Drive. Instead, it’s something you have to do manually. There are multiple locations to choose from, and Andrew shows us how to back up voice memos to iCloud.

iCloud: Uploading Files from a Browser

Want to grab some photos off of your work machine and send them to your Mac at home? Need to get some files from a friend’s computer? If so, check out this Quick Tip from Melissa Holt. She’s going to tell us how to use the upload feature of iCloud.com to sync files and pictures right from any browser!