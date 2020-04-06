iCloud Folder Sharing works, and your two favorite geeks have tested it for you. Should you use your ISP’s mesh or your own? How about installing Catalina on a Fusion Drive? These questions answered, plus a LOT more. And John and Dave share your Cool Stuff Found, too. Press play and enjoy!

MGG 809: Fusion Drives and Folder Sharing iCloud Folder Sharing works, and your two favorite geeks have tested it for you. Should you use your ISP’s mesh or your own? How about installing Catalina on a Fusion Drive? These questions answered, plus a LOT more. And John and Dave share your Cool...