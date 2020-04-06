Fusion Drives and Folder Sharing – Mac Geek Gab 809

iCloud Folder Sharing works, and your two favorite geeks have tested it for you. Should you use your ISP’s mesh or your own? How about installing Catalina on a Fusion Drive? These questions answered, plus a LOT more. And John and Dave share your Cool Stuff Found, too. Press play and enjoy!

MGG 809: Fusion Drives and Folder Sharing

7:30 AM Apr. 6th, 2020 | 01:31:21

Sponsors

SPONSOR: PDFPen 11 from Smile – PDFpen 11 is the ultimate tool for editing PDFs on the Mac, and it now includes split view mode for comparing pages, a font bar, Continuity Camera, and More.

SPONSOR: Mint Mobile. Cut your wireless bill to just $15 per month at MintMobile.com/MGG 

SPONSOR: MailRoute – Protect Your Email Today and stop threats: spam, viruses, phishing, malware, and downtime. Free 30-day Trial at MailRoute.net/mgg

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

