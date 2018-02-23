How We Use Smart Speakers, the Future of Companion Robots – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-23

Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at a survey showing how consumer use their smart speakers, plus they talk about the future of companion robots.
https://mp3.macobserver.com/podcast/dailyobservations/tmodo-20180223.mp3
Sponsors
Jamf Now helps you set up, manage and protect your Apple devices on demand. They support macOS and iOS devices like the iMac, iPhone, and iPad, and let you keep track of operating system versions and serial numbers, plus you can manage email settings, and more. Three devices are supported for free, and additional devices cost just $2 a month. Head over to the Jamf website and sign up for your free account today.