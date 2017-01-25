MekaMon: The AR Robot You Control with Your iPhone is Even Cooler than it Sounds

· · Cool Stuff Found

Let’s be honest: Who doesn’t want a battle crab robot in their livingroom? That’s the distilled essence of living in the future, and exactly what Reach Robotics is giving us with its MekaMon. The MekaMon is a 4-legged robot you control with your iPhone or iPad for games and to battle against other MekaMon robots—in real life or AR. It’s is amazingly cool, and you’ll have to pay a trip to the Apple Store (online or in person) to get yours. MekaMon is priced at US$299.95 and is available now.

Check Out Orpheus, the Sad Robot Music Box

· · Cool Stuff Found

Stylized robot designs have a special place in my heart, and ThinkGeek has one that’ll tug at my heart strings with its forlorn song. The robot is called Orpheus and its a built-it-yourself wooden kit that’s also a music box. It’s posable, lights up, and plays its sad song–Cycle of Happiness–when you wind the key on its back. Orpheus costs US$29.99 and is available only in the US for now. I know, so sad.