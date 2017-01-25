Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at a survey showing how consumer use their smart speakers, plus they talk about the future of companion robots.
CES - Snuggle up with the Somnox Sleep Aid Robot and Fall Asleep Faster
LAS VEGAS – Somnox showed their sleep aid robot to Jeff Gamet at CES 2018. It helps you relax and fall asleep, and you can check it out in this video interview.
CES - Kuri is the Cutest Smart Home Robot Around
LAS VEGAS – Kuri is an amazingly sophisticated and cute smart home robot that’s ready to roll into your house. Mayfield Robotics shows off their cool personal robot to Jeff Gamet at CES 2018.
MekaMon: The AR Robot You Control with Your iPhone is Even Cooler than it Sounds
Let’s be honest: Who doesn’t want a battle crab robot in their livingroom? That’s the distilled essence of living in the future, and exactly what Reach Robotics is giving us with its MekaMon. The MekaMon is a 4-legged robot you control with your iPhone or iPad for games and to battle against other MekaMon robots—in real life or AR. It’s is amazingly cool, and you’ll have to pay a trip to the Apple Store (online or in person) to get yours. MekaMon is priced at US$299.95 and is available now.
Aevena Aire Cancelled: No Flying Robot for You
If you were excited about the prospect of having your own personal robot flying around your house you’ll have to keep dreaming because the Aevena Aire Kickstarter project has officially shut down.
Anki's Cozmo Robot Wants Your Love
Anki just rolled out an update for its Cozmo that takes it from a cool programmable little robot into an interactive electronic companion.
Check Out Orpheus, the Sad Robot Music Box
Stylized robot designs have a special place in my heart, and ThinkGeek has one that’ll tug at my heart strings with its forlorn song. The robot is called Orpheus and its a built-it-yourself wooden kit that’s also a music box. It’s posable, lights up, and plays its sad song–Cycle of Happiness–when you wind the key on its back. Orpheus costs US$29.99 and is available only in the US for now. I know, so sad.