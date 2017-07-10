Apple’s HomePod Public Beta Starts February 9th, and That’s OK

· · Editorial

HomePod with Beta Test Logo

If HomePod were released by Google, I think they would explicitly state that many of its features are available “in beta” and let customers know that they expect problems to occur, but that’s generally not been Apple’s way of operating. Apple prefers to communicate confidence and consistency, which means they often wait to roll out new features until they get the foundational platform stable.

Here are HomePod's Voice Control Limitations

· · News

Apple HomePod speaker

Apple’s HomePod is a streaming music smart speaker first and a Siri voice assistant second, which means there are some limitations you should be ready for. Read on to see what Siri can, and can’t, do on HomePod.

CES – JBL adds Link 500 Voice-Controlled, Multi-room Speaker with Additional Woofer and Tweeter

· · Cool Stuff Found

LAS VEGAS – At CES this week JBL announced the new Link 500 voice-activated, multi-room speaker at the top end of the Link line. Link is JBL’s Wi-Fi-enabled, voice-controlled line of speakers, all with Google Assistant built-in. Besting it’s smaller sibling, the Link 300, the new 500 adds a second woofer and second tweeter and boosts the total output to 60 watts. We recently discussed the Link product line on Mac Geek Gab 685 and it’s the first set of speakers that makes me think someone could have multi-room audio from a company other than Sonos. Supporting both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the Link has some options many smart speakers don’t, including portability: the Link 10 and 20 both have batteries that can power them each for hours of synced, wireless playback. The JBL Link 500 is available today for preorder for US$399.95, and is expected to ship on February 1.

CES – JBL adds Link 500 Voice-Controlled, Multi-room Speaker with Additional Woofer and Tweeter