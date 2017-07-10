Our popular culture carries with it themes, pseudo-science, and technical fears. Woe to any company whose product missteps into that quagmire.
HomePod Real World Review: Is it Worth $350
After two weeks of putting HomePod through real world use we’re ready to tell you if it lives up to Apple’s hype. Here’s how it holds up as a streaming music player, Siri voice assistant, and more.
Study Shows Consumers don't Use Smart Speaker Voice Control for Much
Loup Ventures just released a survey on smart speaker owners and it has two interesting points: HomePod is already gaining marketshare, and people don’t use their smart speakers for very smart stuff.
How We Use Smart Speakers, the Future of Companion Robots - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-23
Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at a survey showing how consumer use their smart speakers, plus they talk about the future of companion robots.
HomePod from a Musicians Perspective - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-13
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at HomePod from a musician’s perspective, discuss how the smart speaker works with Apple TV, and more.
HomePod Audio Quality and Siri - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-06
Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at the early HomePod reviews ahead of this Friday’s release, plus they talk about audio quality and Siri’s limitations.
HomePod Review Roundup: Great Sound, So-so Siri
The early HomePod reviews are in, and the consensus is it sounds great, but Siri is lagging behind Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Tech Spec Showdown: Apple HomePod vs Amazon Echo vs Google Home
Apple HomePod, Amazon Echo, and Google Home can all stream music, but how do they stack up against each other?
Apple’s HomePod Public Beta Starts February 9th, and That’s OK
If HomePod were released by Google, I think they would explicitly state that many of its features are available “in beta” and let customers know that they expect problems to occur, but that’s generally not been Apple’s way of operating. Apple prefers to communicate confidence and consistency, which means they often wait to roll out new features until they get the foundational platform stable.
Apple Begins Accepting Pre-orders for HomePod
Apple started pre-orders for its HomePod smart speaker Friday morning with deliveries set for February 9th.
Here are HomePod's Voice Control Limitations
Apple’s HomePod is a streaming music smart speaker first and a Siri voice assistant second, which means there are some limitations you should be ready for. Read on to see what Siri can, and can’t, do on HomePod.
Tim Cook: You'll Want HomePod for the Audio Quality
Amazon Echo and Google Home have squeaky sounding speakers, so that’s why you should buy a HomePod, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Apple Ready to Ship HomePod - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-23
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple announcing the HomePod ship date, its delayed features, and how they think consumers will respond.
HomePod Ships February 9th with Pre-Orders Friday, Stereo and Multi-Room Audio Later this Year
Apple is finally ready to deliver the HomePod with preorders for the smart speaker starting this Friday, January 26th, and deliveries starting on February 9th.
CES – JBL adds Link 500 Voice-Controlled, Multi-room Speaker with Additional Woofer and Tweeter
LAS VEGAS – At CES this week JBL announced the new Link 500 voice-activated, multi-room speaker at the top end of the Link line. Link is JBL’s Wi-Fi-enabled, voice-controlled line of speakers, all with Google Assistant built-in. Besting it’s smaller sibling, the Link 300, the new 500 adds a second woofer and second tweeter and boosts the total output to 60 watts. We recently discussed the Link product line on Mac Geek Gab 685 and it’s the first set of speakers that makes me think someone could have multi-room audio from a company other than Sonos. Supporting both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the Link has some options many smart speakers don’t, including portability: the Link 10 and 20 both have batteries that can power them each for hours of synced, wireless playback. The JBL Link 500 is available today for preorder for US$399.95, and is expected to ship on February 1.
FCC Kills Net Neutrality, Samsung's HomePod Competitor - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-15
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss the FCC vote to end Net Neutrality, plus Samsung’s HomePod competitor.
Samsung Ready to Jump into the Smart Speaker Market with HomePod Competitor
Samsung is all about innovation, so the company is hard a work on its own HomePod-like smart speaker. The electronics maker expects to release its product some time in the first half of 2018.
Sonos One: Alexa-Controlled Wireless Home Speaker
Wireless speaker company Sonos recently debuted voice support in two forms: pairing their speakers with an Amazon Alexa-enabled device like an Echo or Dot, and with Sonos’s first voice-enabled speaker, the Sonos One. We put the new speaker through its paces.
Guy Accidentally Tells Smart Home Device to Call the Cops on Him
